6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ship crew member a ‘historical..

Ship crew member a ‘historical case’

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Ship crew member a ‘historical case’

A crew member on a bulk carrier docked in Kwinana who’d tested positive has been deemed a historical case. He’d had the virus in April.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, 6PR Nine News reporter Gary Adshead said the man is deemed to be “shedding the virus” and would not have infected anyone.

Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson said the man caught the disease in the Philippines.

“He’ll now be discharged from the hotel quarantine today and returned to the ship,” he said.

“We’ll work with the ship to get it on its way..

Press PLAY to hear more:

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882