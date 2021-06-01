Ship crew member a ‘historical case’

A crew member on a bulk carrier docked in Kwinana who’d tested positive has been deemed a historical case. He’d had the virus in April.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, 6PR Nine News reporter Gary Adshead said the man is deemed to be “shedding the virus” and would not have infected anyone.

Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson said the man caught the disease in the Philippines.

“He’ll now be discharged from the hotel quarantine today and returned to the ship,” he said.

“We’ll work with the ship to get it on its way..

