BREAKING | Crew member on ship at Kwinana tests positive to COVID-19

FIRST ON 6PR

A crew member from an import ship berthed at Kwinana has tested positive to COVID-19.

CSBP, a chemical supplier that works out of the Kwinana port, issued a statement in a closed Facebook group, revealing the Fremantle Ports Authority had alerted them to an infected crew member.

Premier Mark McGowan confirmed the case at a press conference this morning.

The MT Allegra crew member, a man in his 20s, was removed from the ship on Sunday and taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital for an unrelated issues.

He was tested for COVID-19 and returned a weak positive.

Following his treatment he was transferred back to the ship.

He has since returned a positive test and has been transferred to hotel quarantine.

The Premier said the other 22 crew members are not presenting any symptoms, and all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of West Australians.

“We would like the ship to sail and go back to Malaysia, with the cargo and leave Western Australia as soon as possible,” he said.

“The advice I have is that everyone who transported the sailor was wearing PPE.

“We are advised that the risk to WA is very low.”

CSBP said operations are continuing as normal and that they have been advised staff will not be required to isolate.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Mornings

Press PLAY to watch the full press conference