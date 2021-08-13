6PR
Search for missing prospector near Meekatharra suspended

3 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Search for missing prospector near Meekatharra suspended

The search for an 83-year-old gold prospector missing near Meekatharra has been called off.

Trevor McDonald went missing on Saturday afternoon, while prospecting with his wife.

They were prospecting in different locations about 50 kilometres from the Meekatharra townsite, and arranged to meet at their caravan, but he never returned.

Police thanked volunteers for their efforts, but said the search will be suspended unless more information is received.

“Police would like to thank all the volunteers who assisted with the search efforts over several days over challenging terrain,” a police spokesperson said.

