Search continues for missing prospector in the Mid West

The search for a missing prospector in the Mid West will resume at first light this morning.

Police and Meekatharra locals have been looking for the 83-year-old man since Saturday afternoon.

The man and his wife were prospecting in different locations about 50 kilometres from the Meekatharra townsite.

They arranged to meet at their caravan at about 4pm, but the man failed to return.

Officers from Meekatharra Police will continue to search the area today with the help of locals, the police airwing and a nearby mine site.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.