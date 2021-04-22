6PR
Search for Hayley Dodd at Badgingarra property finished

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Police say the search at a property formerly owned by convicted killer Francis John Wark in Badgingarra has concluded and will not continue tomorrow.

Nine News says the remains of Hayley Dodd were not located within the search area.

The Special Crime Squad and forensic officers began digging up an old water tank on Monday.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the new search was sparked by comments made by Wark during his trial.

6PR Nine News crime reporter Michael Stamp has been on the scene, he told Oliver Peterson police dug through metres of concrete that hadn’t been searched before.

“They’d been hoping there’d be something underneath that and in a leach drain near by,” said Stamp.

“This is the news no one wanted to hear.”

Click PLAY to hear more:

