Scott Austic’s six month fight for compensation after wrongful conviction

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Scott Austic’s six month fight for compensation after wrongful conviction

A man who spent more than a decade in jail for a murder he didn’t commit says he’s still waiting for compensation after his conviction was quashed, and a re-trial found him not guilty.

Scott Austic walked free last year when WA’s Court of Appeal found credible evidence police had planted items to have him charged over the fatal stabbing of his pregnant lover Stacey Thorne.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Mr Austic said he lodged an application for an ex-gratia payment six months ago.

“It has been difficult at times,” he said.

“My request has been lodged and that, but I guess there is no time limit on how long it takes to hear back.”

His lawyer Clint Hampson has called for an inquiry into potential police corruption.

“Of course it needs investigating,” Mr Austic said.

“The police they do a fine job, the majority of them do, but there’s always a few that I suppose try to do that little bit more, even though they shouldn’t.”

Stacey Thorne’s murder remains unsolved.

Press PLAY to hear his story 

(Photo: Nine News.)

