Scott Austic’s lawyer demands inquiry into potential police corruption

The lawyer for a man who successfully overturned a murder conviction wants an inquiry into potential police corruption.

Last year, WA’s Court of Appeal found there was credible evidence police officers planted items to frame Scott Austic for the 2007 death of his pregnant lover, Stacey Thorne.

The 45-year-old had spent more than a decade in jail, and he’s now a free man after a re-trial found him not guilty of murder.

Lawyer Clint Hampson said if the police operation was studied closer, it could avoid other wrongful convictions.

“There should be another CCC enquiry,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“These internal reviews, I don’t know if they are worth the paper they are written on really.

“It should be a completely independent body, examining the conduct of the investigation.”

Planted evidence included a bloodied cigarette packet, a Jim Beam can and a bloodstained knife.

“The court of appeal said there was cogent, credible and plausible evidence that these exhibits were planted.”

Stacey Thorne’s murder remains unsolved.

(Photo: Nine News.)