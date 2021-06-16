6PR
  • SafeWA app data bungle ‘inexcusable’

SafeWA app data bungle ‘inexcusable’

1 hour ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for SafeWA app data bungle ‘inexcusable’

The WA Liberal Party has slammed the State Government for the SafeWA app data bungle, saying confidence in the app has been “eroded.”

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, WA Liberal MLC Tjorn Sibma said this app is a “powerful tool” but now people will be reluctant to use it.

“It’s a significant pity because that app is the most powerful tool the state possesses to respond to fast break outs.

“There’s a significant portion of people, who in light of this revelation, will be reluctant to use it [the app].”

Mr Sibma said the Labor party’s dominance in parliament means it’s been difficult to “draw the facts out” regarding this issue.

“The total power has gone to their heads.”

“It’s the community of Western Australia that will pay the price for that.”

Press PLAY to hear more:

(Photo Credit: Nine News)

