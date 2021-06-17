Roger Cook: get the vaccine so ‘we can get back to normal life’

The Health Minister says he recognises changes in the vaccine rollout is “frustrating”, but says we have to be guided by the medical advice.

It was announced today the age at which the Astra Zeneca injection is administered will rise from 50 to 60 and above.

It follows an increase in blood clots in people in their 50’s, which have been linked to the vaccine.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Minister Roger Cook said people should still have full confidence in the jab.

“Astra Zeneca is safe and effective but we now know it is less safe for those under the sage of 59,” he said.

Those under 59 years old who have already had their first Astra Zeneca jab should keep their appointment for their second.

“If you haven’t had an adverse response to the first dose of Astra Zeneca, the likelihood of an adverse response to a second dose is dramatically reduced,” said Minister Cook.

“You’ve got a better chance of being struck by lightening.”

The Minister urges everyone to get the vaccination, saying it’s the key to avoiding lockdowns and getting back to travelling again.

“There’s only one point when we can do that and that’s when we all get the vaccine”

Minister Cook said they only know the supply numbers until the end of July.

“After that we anticipate the Commonwealth will be announcing big uplift in the supply of vaccines.”

From tomorrow those aged 50-59 can book an appointment via rollup.wa.gov.au

Press PLAY to hear more about the vaccine changes:



