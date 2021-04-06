Roger Cook denies WA hospitals are in crisis amid death of seven-year-old girl

The Health Minister has requested an urgent briefing into the death of a seven-year-old girl at Perth Children’s Hospital.

Aishwarya Aswath died not long after being admitted to emergency, but her parents say they were forced to wait more than two hours to be seen, despite pleading for help several times.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, Roger Cook, said he wants to provide answers for the young girl’s parents.

“I will be seeking an urgent briefing from the department in relation to this horrible, horrible incident,” he said.

“I can’t imagine the pain that this young girls parents are going through today, having experienced what they have in relation to the care of their daughter.

“It would appear that the deteriorating condition of the girl was overlooked.”

WA’s health system has been under immense pressure amid record ambulance ramping and internal emergencies declared at hospitals.

Roger Cook again stopped short of saying there is a crisis but said he’s never backed away from the issues in the system.

“We continue to be challenged in relation to workforce, because of the situation with regards to our international borders,” he said.

“I have never backed away from the issues associated with our hospitals, or the challenges and the pressures that they are under.

“I have certainly acknowledged that at the moment we are facing a range of challenges.”

(Photo: Nine News.)