Returning spacecraft carries secrets of solar system! With Dr. Ellie Sansom

9 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
AsteroidsCurtin UniversityOuter spacescience
Article image for Returning spacecraft carries secrets of solar system! With Dr. Ellie Sansom

The Desert Fireball Network team from Curtin University are waiting patiently in the South Australian outback for a capsule to be dropped from outer space from a Japanese spacecraft carrying asteroid material!

Dr. Ellie Sansom is a Planetary Scientist at the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin Uni, and is on the ground waiting for the exciting and fascinating arrival. She joins Simon Beaumont on Afternoons to discuss the details

Simon Beaumont
AustraliaTechnology
