Residents in Perth’s north calling for a wall

Noise from trains and vehicles on the Mitchell Freeway are creating “unhealthy levels of noise” according to some Duncraig residents.

They are asking for a noise mitigation wall to be built, but their calls have fallen on deaf ears.

However, the State Government has committed to building an amenity wall on the direct opposite side of the freeway as part of a wider $16 million project. These Greenwood residents had lobbied for the wall for more than a decade before their wish was granted.

Duncraig Resident Todd Daley told Oliver Peterson noise modelling showed the sound levels are 20 decibels higher than recommended.

“We are at 75 decibels and modelling done shows it will certainly be above that in the future,” he said.

A fourth lane is to be added on the Greenwood side between Hepburn and Warwick Roads but Mr Daley said Main Roads told him they would “only deal with the noise on the side of the project it’s been created on.”

“They think sound has a limitation of where it travels,” said Mr Daley.

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Rita Saffioti has provided the following statement:

“The McGowan Government is undertaking a massive investment in transport infrastructure across the State.

“The State Government frequently receives requests for amenity walls to be built upon major arterial roads.

“In accordance with existing Government policy, appropriate noise mitigation measures are required when undertaking significant infrastructure works

“The Greenwood side of the Mitchell Freeway is receiving an amenity wall because that section of the freeway is being widened and a Principal Shared Path being built.

“Noise modelling will be undertaken as part of this project- the results of the modelling will assist in determining the location and height of the proposed wall.”



Click PLAY to listen:



