Pet dog fights for life after Spearwood attack

A pet dog is fighting for life after being attacked by a large crossbreed dog in Spearwood last week.

Greyhound Holly was being walked by volunteer dog walker, Ljubica Petrovic from Pets of Older Persons, because her owners are pensioners.

Ms Petrovic told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the larger crossbreed dog wasn’t enclosed in a backyard when it ran across the road and attacked Holly.

“We were walking around Spearwood when another dog came from out of it’s house, across the street and just ran towards Holly,” she said.

“It bit her on the chest, and latched on and shook her for about two to three minutes.

“It dragged us both across the street as I tried to pull the dog off.”

With the help of a passerby Ms Petrovic was eventually able to stop the attack, but Holly suffered serious injuries as a result.

“Holly has three big gashes on her chest that are quite deep, she’s actually had the flesh pulled of her chest muscles,” Ms Petrovic said.

“She had her first surgery the night of the accident, the vet stitched her up as best she could but within two days the wounds became infected.”

Holly is still fighting for life after undergoing a further two surgeries and will possibly require skin grafts in the future.

“She would need a specialist vet plastic surgeon to graft her the skin,” Ms Petrovic said.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help her elderly owners pay for the vet bills, which are likely to cost up to $22,000.

The page has already raised more than $11,000.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Supplied.)