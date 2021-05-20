6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Rental crisis forces West Australians..

Rental crisis forces West Australians onto the streets

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Rental crisis forces West Australians onto the streets

Perth tenants facing homelessness are desperate for government support as rental prices increase and vacancies fall.

Since a moratorium ended in March, thousands of people have been evicted or had their rents hiked up.

Cancer patient Tammy said she will be homeless by tomorrow and was told the wait time for public housing is three years.

“I am just not sure what to do, I have a spinal injury as well and emphysema,” she told Liam Bartlett.

“I am up to nearly a years worth of looking for a house with no result.

“I have been applying and applying since July last year, there is about 50 people that turn up to the place and there is only one family going to get it.

Eviction specialist Alice Pennycott from Circle Green Community Legal Group said Tammy’s situation is not uncommon.

“We are hearing more and more stories of people couch surfing, staying with friends and family, sleeping if their cars if they have them.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the rental crisis

Anglicare housing stability project lead Nick Matheson said the support service have had to resort to paying peoples car registration to ensure they have a “legally safe” car to sleep in.

“We are now having to look for non-traditional ways of supporting people in these situations,” he said.

“The heartbreaking part of that is there is families of four with pets, living in cars, because that is the only option that they have.

“Government have to step up now, they have to step up.”

Press PLAY to hear his plea to the government

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882