Red card for angry parents

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Red card for angry parents

New legislation introduced in Victorian Parliament could see parents who threaten teachers or principals be ‘red-carded’ and banned from the school grounds for 14 days.

The proposal could give both public and private schools the power to ban abusive parents based on their behavior towards school staff.

Australian Primary Principals Association President, Malcolm Elliott, says teachers are on board with the legislation.

“Really what it’s sending is a very direct message to people that is enough, is enough,” he said.

“You now have to understand that we as a community through our parliamentarians are saying you will be sanctioned if you behave badly.”

The ‘red card’ not only deals with abuse on school grounds, but also with abuse over social media.

“That’s as big of an issue in terms of it’s impact and long-lasting affect as these face-to-face confrontations,” Mr Elliott said.

Parents who break the rules could be struck with a $10,000 fine.

Oliver Peterson
