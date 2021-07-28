Record relief package for Cyclone Seroja affected communities

Communities and businesses devastated by Cyclone Seroja in April will have an extra helping hand with the announcement of a $104 million relief package funded jointly by the state and federal governments.

The storm left a trail of destruction as it carved a path from the mid-west to the south coast. Some of the hardest-hit communities are still rebuilding after suffering heavy damage.

Emergency Services minister Reece Whitby said the package comes after a long period of consultation to ensure the funds are delivered to those who need it most.

“Our priority is to ensure the best possible community-led recovery helping to support individuals and businesses as they get back on their feet.

“This package has been developed to provide tailored recovery initiatives, as we continue what will be a long and difficult process.

“We know these communities are resilient and we will continue to work with them in the coming months and years as they rebuild.”

The package includes:

Financial support for the clean-up and restoration of damaged community, recreational,

cultural and heritage assets.

cultural and heritage assets. Funding for a community welfare and outreach program

Grant programs to help residents, primary producers and small businesses with clean-up and

repair

This community recovery package is in addition to support already being provided by the WA and Commonwealth governments under the DRFA.

(Photo: Nine News)