6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Rebels killing: Bikie expert doubts..

Rebels killing: Bikie expert doubts gang link to arrest

2 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Rebels killing: Bikie expert doubts gang link to arrest

An expert in outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised crime said it’s unlikely the man being questioned by police over the the public assassination of former Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin, is a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

The man, who has not been charged, is a former special forces soldier with military experience and has been linked to a humanitarian movement called Shadows of Hope.

Associate Professor Mark Lauchs from Queensland University told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett there is limited information about the Shadows of Hope group.

“It’s unlikely they are connected to an outlaw motorcycle gang, and even less likely they are connected to organised crime,” he said.

“If he was associated with clubs you would see the clubs all over his social media.”

Officers arrested the man overnight after spending the day combing through a house in Waikiki.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882