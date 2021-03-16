Rebels killing: Bikie expert doubts gang link to arrest

An expert in outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised crime said it’s unlikely the man being questioned by police over the the public assassination of former Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin, is a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

The man, who has not been charged, is a former special forces soldier with military experience and has been linked to a humanitarian movement called Shadows of Hope.

Associate Professor Mark Lauchs from Queensland University told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett there is limited information about the Shadows of Hope group.

“It’s unlikely they are connected to an outlaw motorcycle gang, and even less likely they are connected to organised crime,” he said.

“If he was associated with clubs you would see the clubs all over his social media.”

Officers arrested the man overnight after spending the day combing through a house in Waikiki.

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)