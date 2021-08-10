6PR
‘Really disappointed’: Education Department says school should have followed conditions of VRO

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Really disappointed’: Education Department says school should have followed conditions of VRO

The Education Department director general Lisa Rogers says she’s “really disappointed” the conditions of a Violence Restraining Order (VRO) were never enacted at a Perth school.

Ms Rogers was responding to Marie’s interview with Liam Bartlett on Monday, where it was revealed Marie’s daughter had been placed in the same classroom as her accused despite taking out a VRO after suffering physical and verbal attacks.

“I was really disappointed to hear this … and we phoned Marie yesterday to speak to her about her concerns,” Ms Rogers told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“I won’t go into that conversation … I know that the plan in place in regards to that VRO was never agreed to by that family, and that plan was never enacted.

“It is my expectation that when a VRO is issued schools do put in place the conditions to be able to enable those people to comply.

“In this instance that was not the case.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview below

Liam Bartlett
News
