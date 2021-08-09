Bullied student forced to change schools despite taking out a VRO

A senior school student who suffered physical and verbal assaults has been forced to change schools despite taking out a violence restraining order (VRO).

The mother of the student, Marie (not her real name), said they tried to work with the school to resolve the issue, but it did nothing to stop the behaviour towards her son.

The next step was to take out a VRO which stated they weren’t allowed to be within 10 metres of her son, which the school was made aware of.

This school’s response was that the education act overrides the VRO and they remained in the same classroom.

“The response we got … was that their does not need to be any changes in the elected classes that any of the students are in,” she told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

Ultimately the parents decided that there was no other option other than to take the student out of the classroom, while the accused remains enrolled.

Perth lawyer John Hammond said the school has to ensure their students are being looked after and that hasn’t happened in this instance.

“What we’re seeing is the bullies are winning,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“This isn’t the first case I’ve been told about or worked with where the parents end up taking their kids out of the school and the bullies generally remain where they are.”

Press PLAY to hear more below