Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a cabinet reshuffle amid fierce criticism over the treatment of women in parliament.

Michaelia Cash will take over from Christian Porter as Attorney-General, while Mr Porter will take on a new portfolio of Industry, Science and Technology.

Linda Reynolds will take over the government services and NDIS portfolio.

Karen Andrews will be elevated to Minister for Home Affairs, while Peter Dutton steps into the Defence portfolio.

Anne Ruston will take on a new portfolio as Minister for Women’s Safety.

The Prime Minister has faced heavy criticism about the treatment of women in parliament, after former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins alleged she was raped in Parliament House in March 2019.

“These changes will shake up what needs shaking up,” he said.

The reshuffle is the federal government’s second in three months.

6PR National Political Editor Michael Pachi gave his analysis of the reshuffle on Perth LIVE with Oliver Peterson, saying the changes are “not a surprise.”

Minister Porter’s new portfolio is what Pachi refers to as a “pretty big demotion.”

“It would have been very difficult for him to remain as Attorney-General while at the same time taking defamation against the ABC,” said Pachi.

