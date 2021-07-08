Premier warns of permanent border for states who ‘go rogue’ with COVID-19

The Premier isn’t backing down from his comments about a permanent border with New South Wales.

That New South Wales Health Minister has admitted admitted if the state can’t get on top of their outbreak, they may have to let the virus linger in the community.

Mark McGowan said it’s entirely reasonable to put restrictions on any state that “goes rogue” with an ongoing outbreak.

“I think it is entirely reasonable, if they have continuing spread of the virus in New South Wales, before such time as Western Australians are vaccinated, then you would have to have ongoing restrictions and rules that allows that to happen.”

New South Wales has recorded 38 new local cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while Western Australia recorded its fourth consecutive day of no new locally acquired cases.

Meanwhile, the MV Emarald Indah has set sail back to Indonesia, just days after a crew member tested positive to the virus.

51 casual contacts of the Geraldton Health Campus worker who entered a lift straight after the infected crew member, have been identified.

All staff have been tested and are required to isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Once they have tested negative they will be able to return to work, however they will be required to wear a mask and undergo daily saliva testing.

Premier Mark McGowan said WA Health will do a thorough review of its protocols at all major regional centres.

