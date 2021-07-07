Breach in COVID-19 protocols amid transfer of infected seafarer

The Department of Health has identified a breach in COVID-19 protocols during the transfer of an infected crew member from the MV Emerald Indah.

The crew member became ill on Sunday and was transferred to Geraldton Hospital where he tested positive for coronavirus.

A staff member from the hospital was potentially exposed to COVID-19 after entering a lift the seafarer had been in without PPE, before it could be properly cleaned.

The breach was identified immediately and the staff member was sent home to isolate.

The staff member who entered the lift without PPE is fully vaccinated and will now be deemed as a close contact of the seafarer.

50 people that were in the ED have been deemed casual contacts.

The Department of Health is confident all other PPE protocols were adhered to, and they’re reviewing the measures around transporting patients in lifts.

They’ve said there is no current risk to the community.

Press PLAY to watch the full Department of Health press conference