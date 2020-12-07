Premier confirms unfolding situation on grain ship

Premier Mark McGowan says a ship docked at the CBH grain terminal in Kwinana has one crew member onboard with “COVID-like symptoms.”

The BW Matsuyama has 19 crew onboard and is due to set sail tomorrow night. The crew member will be tested with results expected tomorrow.

Premier McGowan told Oliver Peterson they aren’t worried Australians have mixed with the crew.

“The issue is whether the virus has spread among the crew members so they are unwell and unable to sail.”

From tomorrow arrivals from NSW and Victoria no longer have to serve 14 days quarantine. The Premier said they’re confident the measures they’ve put in place are safe.

“We’re very confident the decision we’ve made is the right decision and a very very safe and healthy decision.”

The SafeWA app launched on the weekend to assist with contact tracing. The Premier reported there was 725,000 downloads as of this morning.

“It’s one of the most heavily taken up apps in the country.

“It’s a great way to contact trace if we need to.”

Photo: Nine News

WA Health have provide the below statement in regards to the BW Matsuyama:

1) Bulk carrier BM Matsuyama currently at Kwinana Grain terminal – due to leave tomorrow night.

2) There is one unwell crew member onboard who has reported some COVID-like symptoms.

3) There is a plan to transport the crew member to Fiona Stanley Hospital to be medically assessed.

4) This is not a confirmed case of COVID. However, members of the public should be reassured that as a precaution, this person will be transported, assessed and treated using COVID precautions.

5) A Genexpert test will be ordered for a quick result which will come back tomorrow morning

6) There are 19 crew on board. All crew joined the vessel 20 August in Manila. Last port was Singapore on 25 Nov.

7) The Department of Health has a vessel outbreak response plan – which has previously been activated successfully. This will be deployed if required.

8) A Commonwealth Department of Agriculture Water and Environment officer boarded the vessel today wearing PPE.

9) All crew were wearing PPE.

