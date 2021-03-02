6PR
Premier backflips on post pandemic border decision

2 hours ago
The Premier has clarified comments he made this morning about border restrictions remaining in place post COVID-19.

Mark McGowan has held talks with the Police Commissioner regarding restrictions which have aided in the fight against drug importation into WA.

There were concerns the G2G pass could continue to be enforced beyond the pandemic, in an effort to stop the movement of drugs.

The Premier wouldn’t rule it out at a press conference this morning, but this afternoon he confirmed the G2G pass would not continue once the pandemic is over.

“Obviously the G2G pass system will end when the pandemic ends,” he said.

“But what has worked effectively is having police at the Eucla and Kununurra border to check for Meth and Heroin, in addition to the agriculture staff who check for vegetables and fruit.”

(Photo: Getty Images.)

 

