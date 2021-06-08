Popular Perth cafe forced to close amid legal dispute

A popular Perth cafe has been forced to close after an ongoing dispute with the City of Perth and industry superannuation property fund, ISPT.

Bocelli Espresso were issued an eviction notice from the City of Perth after their lease expired.

ISPT have launched Supreme Court action to have the cafe removed from the council-owned land in order to redevelop Forrest Chase.

Owner Leo Angello said his family has been serving coffee at the complex for more than 30-years.

“We are closed today, because we were told if we stayed on our premises we would be charged with trespassing,” he said.

“Yesterday 32 staff lost their job, our suppliers lost their supply lines, it has been an economic disaster in the year of the pandemic.”

(Photo: Bocelli Espresso/Facebook.)