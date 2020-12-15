6PR
Police out in force for Christmas road safety blitz

4 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Police officers are preparing for a busy holiday period on WA roads by ramping up traffic enforcement operations across the state.

Police and Road Safety Minister Michelle Roberts told 6PR’s Gary Adshead police will heavily patrol routes linked to holiday destinations in regional WA.

“They’re planning on doing a number of special operations where they will lock down particular zones,” she said.

Both marked and covert vehicles will be used in the statewide operation, targeting speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt offences.

“I’d hope that most people would just slow down and do the right thing, and actually think that what they are driving is potentially a lethal weapon, and not want to put other road users life at risk.”

Double demerits will be in place from December 17 until January 3.

“It’s not about revenue raising, we don’t charge anyone any more for their fines, it’s simply the double demerits,” Minister Roberts said.

“Plan your journey … don’t drive tired, don’t get impatient, share the road, enjoy the journey and make sure you get there safely.”

