6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police investigation continues after mother..

Police investigation continues after mother discovers baby daughter dead in car

6 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Police investigation continues after mother discovers baby daughter dead in car

Police have confirmed a mother found her 11-month old baby daughter unresponsive in her vehicle as she picked up another child from a Darch childcare facility yesterday.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the 39-year-old attempted to get help, with emergency services attending the scene at Kingsway Christian College, but the baby was unable to be saved.

Meanwhile Kingsway Christian College released a statement saying prayers go out to the loved ones of the child.

The statement also specified the After School Care operates independently from the College.

The mother was assisting police with inquiries throughout the day but has since been released. An investigation is still ongoing.

6PR News
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882