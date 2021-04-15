Police investigation continues after mother discovers baby daughter dead in car

Police have confirmed a mother found her 11-month old baby daughter unresponsive in her vehicle as she picked up another child from a Darch childcare facility yesterday.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the 39-year-old attempted to get help, with emergency services attending the scene at Kingsway Christian College, but the baby was unable to be saved.

Meanwhile Kingsway Christian College released a statement saying prayers go out to the loved ones of the child.

The statement also specified the After School Care operates independently from the College.

The mother was assisting police with inquiries throughout the day but has since been released. An investigation is still ongoing.