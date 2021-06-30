Police crackdown on crime after ‘terrifying’ St James incident

Police say they are committed to stamping out anti-social behaviour in the St James area.

On Monday night staff and customers at a local IGA barricaded themselves in the store, after a man allegedly pelted rocks through windows and threatened people.

It’s further alleged an accomplice attempted to hit a member of the public with a star-picket.

It took officers an hour to attend the scene, prompting residents to call the local mayor for help.

Speaking with 6PR’s Oliver Peterson WA Police Superintendent Ricky Chadwick apologised for the delay.

“His behaviour no doubt caused a lot of concern and frightened the customers there,” he said.

“Police were subsequently called, and there was a lengthy delay in getting there unfortunately.

“We understand it is frightening and the impact it has on the people involved.

“The reality sometimes, not all the time, on rare occasions, is that we don’t have the availability to get there in a really timely matter.”

He said police have been working hard to stamp out anti-social behaviour in the area.

“We know who the problematic people are … we have conducted a lot of operations, and we have put a lot of people before the courts,” Superintendent Chapwick said.

“We will explore all legal opportunities to disrupt and remove those people so the residents can actually get a bit of peace.”

A 27-year-old man from Albany has been summonsed to appear in court on a number of offences including threats, stealing and criminal damage.

Press PLAY to hear how police plan to stamp out anti-social behaviour