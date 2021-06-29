Residents barricaded in shop in terrifying Perth attack

Residents in the St James area were left traumatised overnight after a group of people pelted rocks from cars and threatened staff at a shopping strip.

Witnesses say the group were terrorising people along Chapman Road.

City of Canning mayor Patrick Hall, who is a former police officer, was called to help residents, while waiting for police to arrive.

“A number of residents were pretty much barricaded inside the IGA,” he told Oliver Peterson.

“There was a bloke outside going quite crazy, there was some threats to kill people, a brick had been thrown through a passing car.

“People were quite terrified.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

