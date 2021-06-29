6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Residents barricaded in shop in..

Residents barricaded in shop in terrifying Perth attack

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Residents barricaded in shop in terrifying Perth attack

Residents in the St James area were left traumatised overnight after a group of people pelted rocks from cars and threatened staff at a shopping strip.

Witnesses say the group were terrorising people along Chapman Road.

City of Canning mayor Patrick Hall, who is a former police officer, was called to help residents, while waiting for police to arrive.

“A number of residents were pretty much barricaded inside the IGA,” he told Oliver Peterson.

“There was a bloke outside going quite crazy, there was some threats to kill people, a brick had been thrown through a passing car.

“People were quite terrified.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

Press PLAY to hear more about the terrifying incident 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882