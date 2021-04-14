Police Commissioner says it’s ‘incredible’ no was killed by Cyclone Seroja

The Police Commissioner says it’s a miracle no one was killed when Cyclone Seroja ripped through communities in the Midwest and Central Wheatbelt.

Chris Dawson spent yesterday touring affected areas.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning he said only four people received minor cuts in Kalbarri.

“To see the devastation of peoples homes, businesses and see roofing timbers speared into the ground…. it’s quite incredible that no one lost their lives.

“We can be extraordinarily thankful that we didn’t lose lives as the cyclone past that coast.”

He said claims of looting in cyclone affected areas are false.

“We have had a couple of burglaries in Geraldton, but Geraldton was unaffected other than power loss,” he said.

“I have had no reports of any theft from some of these very severely affected places such as Northampton and Kalbarri.”

The cyclone clean up will continue in the worst hit towns today, including Kalbarri and Northampton.

People can donate to the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund online, via phone or through bank transfer.

“They need support,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“They are clearly in a state of shock.”

Click play to hear more.