How you can help those impacted by Cyclone Seroja

Thousands of Western Australians will be feeling the effects of Cyclone Seroja for quite a while.

A support fund has been set up to help them.

The Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund has now been activated to assist victims of the Tropical Cyclone Seroja.



The Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas, told Millsy at Midday $2.5 million had already been raised.

But more is needed.

“Those people are going to need every dollar they can get,” Councillor Zempilas said on 6PR.

You can donate here.

Donations to the Tropical Cyclone Seroja Appeal can be made: