How you can help those impacted by Cyclone Seroja
DONATE HERE
Thousands of Western Australians will be feeling the effects of Cyclone Seroja for quite a while.
A support fund has been set up to help them.
The Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund has now been activated to assist victims of the Tropical Cyclone Seroja.
The Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas, told Millsy at Midday $2.5 million had already been raised.
But more is needed.
“Those people are going to need every dollar they can get,” Councillor Zempilas said on 6PR.
Click PLAY below to hear Basil speak with Millsy
You can donate here.
Donations to the Tropical Cyclone Seroja Appeal can be made:
- via EFT: BSB: 306-188, Account: 0347404
- over the counter at any BankWest branch or agency to the dedicated appeal account BSB: 306-188, Account: 0347404
- on the phone via credit card on 9461 3886 during normal business hours.
- by mail to LMDRF, Tropical Cyclone Seroja Appeal, City of Perth, GPO Box C120, Perth WA 6839
- by credit card at appeals.wa.org.au