WA Police Commissioner in self-quarantine after Canberra trip

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has been caught up under the border rules he helps enforce, and is required to isolate for two weeks after travelling to NSW and the ACT.

The Commissioner travelled to Canberra for his first in-person meeting with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission board since November 2019.

He then took annual leave with his wife, but upon return to Perth, briefly stopped at Sydney Airport.

Under current border rules, all New South Wales arrivals need an exemption and must self-quarantine for 14 days.

He and his wife will be required to self-quarantine at their home until June 30.

New South Wales recorded another 11 new local cases of COVID-19 today.