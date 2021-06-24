6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA Police Commissioner in self-quarantine..

WA Police Commissioner in self-quarantine after Canberra trip

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for WA Police Commissioner in self-quarantine after Canberra trip

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has been caught up under the border rules he helps enforce, and is required to isolate for two weeks after travelling to NSW and the ACT.

The Commissioner travelled to Canberra for his first in-person meeting with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission board since November 2019.

He then took annual leave with his wife, but upon return to Perth, briefly stopped at Sydney Airport.

Under current border rules, all New South Wales arrivals need an exemption and must self-quarantine for 14 days.

He and his wife will be required to self-quarantine at their home until June 30.

New South Wales recorded another 11 new local cases of COVID-19 today.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882