BREAKING | WA slams border shut to NSW amid growing cluster

Western Australia has reintroduced a hard border with New South Wales, after a COVID-19 cluster in the state continues to grow.

From 11am today travellers from NSW will no longer be able to enter WA unless they are an exempt traveller.

West Australians will be able to return home, but will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All travellers who arrived in WA from NSW since June 11 will be required to get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

It comes after NSW recorded 16 new cases, bringing the Bondi cluster to 31.

People who arrived in WA prior to the border closing should continue to comply with their existing directions.



Following updated health advice related to the COVID-19 outbreak in NSW, WA has strengthened its border controls. NSW has transitioned from ‘very low risk’ (with a test and quarantine regime) to ‘medium risk’ under our controlled interstate border, effective from 11am today. pic.twitter.com/uuMnLuCN18 — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) June 23, 2021

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)