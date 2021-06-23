6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING | WA slams border shut..

BREAKING | WA slams border shut to NSW amid growing cluster

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for BREAKING | WA slams border shut to NSW amid growing cluster

Western Australia has reintroduced a hard border with New South Wales, after a COVID-19 cluster in the state continues to grow.

From 11am today travellers from NSW will no longer be able to enter WA unless they are an exempt traveller.

West Australians will be able to return home, but will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All travellers who arrived in WA from NSW since June 11 will be required to get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

It comes after NSW recorded 16 new cases, bringing the Bondi cluster to 31.

People who arrived in WA prior to the border closing should continue to comply with their existing directions.

Press PLAY to watch the full press conference

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882