Perth’s hospital ramping ‘worst in 100 years’

WA’s hospital ramping has reached an all time high according to St John Ambulance CEO, Michelle Fyfe.

There has been upwards of 10,000 hours of hospital ramping in 2021 so far with the code yellow continuing today at Sir Charles Gairdner hospital.

“We have been delivering this ambulance service for this state for over 100 years, and we have never been in this sort of situation and we’ve never been under this much pressure,” Ms Fyfe said.

There have been many suggestions as to the root cause of the problem, but Ms Fyfe believes it’s part of a bigger picture.

“It is a system issue. There are lots of theories around the causes, but ultimately, we’ve got to look at the whole system and come up with some responses for those.”

Royal Perth Hospital also flagged a code yellow yesterday, with Fiona Stanley also being near capacity.

A code yellow means a hospital has acknowledged it cannot cope with number of patients coming into emergency.

