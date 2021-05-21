Perth plumbing company deny allegations of ‘dodgy dealings’

A plumbing and electrical company is defending its service practices, after a number of providers came under the spotlight for dodgy dealings yesterday.

Richtek admits WA Consumer Protection has been in touch to investigate their practices.

A number of customers have accused the company of over-quoting, and trying to get people to pay for unnecessary work.

Richtek director Phil Richardson insists the company’s business practices are above board and that the company has nothing to hide.

“We only have electricians and plumbers, we don’t hire sales people, everyone here is trade qualified,” he said.

“We upsell to a degree, but only if it’s in the customers best interest, that’s what our company is built on.

“Doing right by our customers has got us to where we are.”

After the story aired on 6PR Breakfast yesterday, hundreds of listeners contacted the program with complaints.

Gareth Parker said the overwhelming majority related to two companies, one of which was Richtek.

But Mr Richardson attempted to dispute many of the claims on air today.

Customers who have had issues with Richtek are encouraged to call the company director on 0412 351 885.

