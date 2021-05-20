6PR
Rogue plumber warning: How not to get ripped off

42 seconds ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Rogue plumber warning: How not to get ripped off

WA Consumer Protection is investigating a number of businesses who are pressure-selling and over-quoting for plumbing and electrical work.

Dodgy practices include sending a sales worker instead of a tradesperson to quote for a job, and trying to get customers to pay for unnecessary work.

Consumer Protection director of retail and services Trish Blake told Gareth Parker people need to be wary of who is quoting for work.

“Often a lot of these business practices involve someone who holds only one of these licenses or perhaps neither of these licenses, and what there job is for that business is to sell you as much as possible.” she said.

“What we want consumers to do is not only look at the license of the company that they are calling, but when that person comes to your door, ask that person for their specific license or credentials.

“Majority of trades people out there are good, hard working people … but we do have a handful of entities that we are looking at, at the moment and are investigating.”

People can lodge a complaint with Consumer Protection by emailing consumer@dmirs.wa.gov.au or calling 1300 30 40 54.

Press PLAY to hear what you should look out for  

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

News
