Perth invention named one of the world’s best by TIME

A Perth invention and company has been named as one of Time Magazine’s Top 100 inventions of 2020.

Nuheara launched in 2016 with its unique earbuds that can be used by the general public, people with hearing issues or with autism.

The co-founder, David Cannington, says he’s so proud of his little, local team that has made global headlines.

“IQbudsMax are essentially a cross between a high end bluetooth earbud and a hearing aid,” Mr Cannington told 6PR Breakfast.

“So you’ve got all the functionality of what you’d expect from a headset; active noise cancellation, breaks down fidelity, being able to speak on the phone, connect to your voice assistance.

“But most importantly we deliver a personalised hearing experience where you can go in and actually go in and do your own hearing assessment and calibrate the buds to your own hearing profile and you can actually control how you hear the world around you.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview.

