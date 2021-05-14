Perth charity keeping kids’ bellies full and happy

Local food charity Manna and its School Breakfast Program provide 3,500 meals to Perth students at 36 schools.

In the schools Manna supplies breakfasts, over 50 per cent of the schools’ populations are impacted by issues such as family domestic violence, generational poverty, unemployment or substance use, all of which are the main contributing factors to poverty and homelessness.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Manna’s director of programs Sheena Cher said people don’t realise how many kids are going to school hungry.

“I am not talking about kids where mum and dad just haven’t had time,” she said.

“For these children food insecurity is real in their households.”

A new trial has begun at Bentley Primary School where Manna is also providing lunch to students.

“If they haven’t had breakfast, there’s a good chance they haven’t come with lunch,” she said.

P&N Bank and the wider community have helped to raise over $23,000 through the “Happy Bellies” fundraising appeal. With it costing Manna $1 to supply one breakfast, this means thousands of kids will now have a full belly ready to start a day of learning.

Press PLAY to hear more about how the charity makes a difference:

(Photo credit istock/Getty)