PCH to face external review

A report released on Wednesday recommended 11 changes that need to be implemented at Perth Children’s Hospital within the next six months after the death of Aishwarya Aswath.

The recommendations include changes to safety mechanisms, skills and competence and a change of hospital equipment.

An external review is also recommended in order to review the hospitals emergency department, staffing, patient flow model, clinical supervision and education.

Health Minister, Roger Cook, has accepted the recommendations, including the external inquiry.

Mr Cook deeply apologised and acknowledged the failings of the system.

“There are gaps in this particular case and as a result of that unfortunately, little Aishwarya succumbed to her streptococcus,” he said.

Child and Adolescent Health Service Board Chair, Debbie Karasinski has handed in her resignation following Wednesday’s report.

Shadow Health Minister, Libby Mettam, has welcomed the announcement of an external review of the hospital.

The seven-year-old was taken to Perth Children’s Hospital due to a fever on the 3rd of April, where her parents say they pleaded for help for two hours without any support from hospital staff.

