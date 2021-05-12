Report finds Aishwarya Aswath ‘was let down’ and ‘deserved better’

Health minister Roger Cook has apologised unreservedly for the treatment of a seven-year-old girl who died at Perth Children’s Hospital, after waiting for two hours in the emergency department.

The report into the tragic death of Aishwarya Aswath found she succumbed to a bacterial infection.

The report made 11 recommendations to be implemented at the Perth Children’s Hospital within the next six months.

Minister Cook said it was clear Aishwarya and her parents did not receive the right level of care on the night of her death.

“This report shows that Aishwarya should have had more help,” he said.

Aishwarya was rushed to the emergency department on April 3, where her parents say their desperate plea was ignored for up to two hours, despite her deteriorating condition.

Mr Cook apologised unreservedly to Aishwarya’s family, who received a copy of the report this morning.

“I want to publicly apologies to them on behalf of the government, I am sorry,” he said.

“My heart goes out to them, they were let down, they deserved better, we must do better.”

He said the report “made no findings about staff shortages”, and that the exact cause of her death was still being determined by the Coroner.

Some of the eleven recommendations include an independent external review of the emergency department, improving triage process policy and improving clinical supervision in emergency departments.

The chair of the hospital board has also handed in her resignation.

(Photo: Nine News.)