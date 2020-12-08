“Paying the price” for arriving in WA before border reopening

Hundreds of travellers who arrived in Perth today won’t need to quarantine after the border reopened to New South Wales and Victoria at midnight.

Sky News Anchor Samantan Chiari is stuck in home quarantine after deciding to “take the plunge” and fly here a week ago from NSW.

Ms Chiari told Oliver Peterson with a wedding to attend she didn’t want to risk Premier Mark McGowan changing his mind about the controlled border.

“We were so unsure if we were going to get here at all.

“I haven’t seen my family or my friends for nearly a year. We took the plunge and now we’re paying the price for it.”

Premier McGowan is not following the QLD model by allowing anyone currently in quarantine from NSW or Victoria to have an early release.

“It’s a complete bureaucratic oversight,” said Ms Chiari.

