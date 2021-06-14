6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Owed two years worth of leave – healthcare workers at breaking point

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Owed two years worth of leave – healthcare workers at breaking point

Staff shortages in WA hospitals are having a knock-on effect on leave entitlements, with around a quarter of the workforce owed more than two years worth of holidays.

Almost 12 thousand workers are owed 8 weeks or more of leave – an increase of over 10 per cent in the past 12 months.

Staff have complained of burnout as increased workloads make leave hard to access.

Opposition health spokesperson Libby Mettam says the figures illustrate health care workers are over worked.

“They are working under extreme pressure,” said Ms Mettam

“According to the World Health Organisation, taking annual leave is key to reducing work stress.

“It does also reflect the significant stress our health workers are under.”

Correspondence received from Fiona Stanley Hospital detailed that workers were experiencing panic attacks before their shifts said Ms Mettam.

Ms Mettam also said hospital workers are doing their best but patient outcomes could suffer if the situation isn’t addressed.

Press PLAY to hear more about the issue:

 

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882