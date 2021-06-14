Owed two years worth of leave – healthcare workers at breaking point

Staff shortages in WA hospitals are having a knock-on effect on leave entitlements, with around a quarter of the workforce owed more than two years worth of holidays.

Almost 12 thousand workers are owed 8 weeks or more of leave – an increase of over 10 per cent in the past 12 months.

Staff have complained of burnout as increased workloads make leave hard to access.

Opposition health spokesperson Libby Mettam says the figures illustrate health care workers are over worked.

“They are working under extreme pressure,” said Ms Mettam

“According to the World Health Organisation, taking annual leave is key to reducing work stress.

“It does also reflect the significant stress our health workers are under.”

Correspondence received from Fiona Stanley Hospital detailed that workers were experiencing panic attacks before their shifts said Ms Mettam.

Ms Mettam also said hospital workers are doing their best but patient outcomes could suffer if the situation isn’t addressed.

Press PLAY to hear more about the issue:



