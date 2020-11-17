6PR
One of the new Apple products, as presented by Trevor Long

17/11/2020
Simon Beaumont
AppleTrevor Long Afternoons
Article image for One of the new Apple products, as presented by Trevor Long

Trevor Long from EFTM.com is back on the line to discuss the latest innovation from Apple. Other topics on the agenda include Google Earth and the best televisions on the market right now! Enjoy Trevor with Simon Beaumont on Afternoons

Simon Beaumont
Technology
