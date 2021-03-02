One Nation leader: ‘the reason we exist is because the Liberals lack a spine’

One Nation WA party leader Colin Tincknell has taken a swipe at the Liberal Party this afternoon, in the lead up to the state election.

When speaking on Perth Live, the member for the South West was confident about retaining his seat in the Upper House.

“Not trying to be arrogant, but we’ve done the hard work and we’ve got the runs on the board.”

While speaking to Oliver Peterson, Mr. Tincknell was asked if he thought he’d be gaining votes from traditional Liberal voters who wouldn’t support the party’s controversial proposed energy policy.

“We’ve always picked up Liberal and Labor votes.” he said.

Mr. Tincknell acknowledged Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup’s promise to close WA coal plants by 2025, ‘went a bit too far left.’

“We exist because the Liberal party has lacked a bit of a spine over the last 26 years… that’s why Pauline, and we over here in WA keep getting voted back in to parliament because they need people who are going to stand up against, I would say socialism, and sometimes the other political parties don’t do well in that area.”

