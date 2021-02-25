6PR
Not ‘the West Australian way’: Premier Mark McGowan responds to Zak Kirkup conceding defeat

40 mins ago
6PR News
Article image for Not ‘the West Australian way’: Premier Mark McGowan responds to Zak Kirkup conceding defeat

The Premier said he won’t be drawn on whether the state election is a forgone conclusion, despite his opposition all but conceding defeat this morning.

Mark McGowan said no matter how big the fight – he’ll never give up.

“You always keep fighting and you don’t give in,” he said.

“The West Australian way is to never give up. We didn’t give up when we were fighting for the GST or were fighting Clive Palmer.”

Liberal Leader Zak Kirkup acknowledged that he’s not going to be the Premier of Western Australia when polling closes in just over two weeks, but won’t stop fighting to prevent labor from obtaining a majority in parliament.

The Premier denied that the result is a a shoe-in, with just 16 days still to go.

“The election hasn’t been held yet and we have to respect the people of Western Australia, and let them vote and let them have their say,” he said.

“We shouldn’t presume how people are going to vote. We should respect West Australians and let them vote in accordance with what they think.”

Mr McGowan did however outline what his first task would be if he wins – reappointing John McKechnie as the boss of the WA Corruption and Crime Commission.

News
