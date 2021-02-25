Zak Kirkup concedes he can’t win the state election

State Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup concedes Labor could be heading for a land slide victory in the state election.

The move is highly unusual, just 16 days out from the election, but in a heated interview with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he said it’s a “sober reality that we must confront”.

“This is not raising the white flag, the very future of our democracy is at stake, and I am fighting every single day to make sure we get as many liberals elected as possible to hold this government to account.”

He said he is being up-front about the results and vowed to fight until the very end.

“I am being honest and putting myself on the barbwire here to get as many Liberals over the fence as possible,” Mr Kirkup said.

“If Labor seizes total and absolute control of the Western Australian Parliament then we face a very challenging future going ahead.

“The Labor party wants to decapitate the Liberal party, and in so decapitate our democracy.”

The Opposition Leader encouraged his supporters to not give up hope.

“This is a call to arms for every Liberal out there to make sure they are fighting alongside us for the future of our state,” he said.

“We need you more than ever to stand with us and fight.

“Make sure that for the future of our state and our democracy there are Liberals who are elected to fight hard for your community and fight to keep this government to account.”

Mr Kirkup and Mark McGowan will face off tonight in a televised debate, ahead of the March 13 election.

Click play to hear the full interview.