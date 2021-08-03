‘Not dying is the number one incentive’: Government rejects cash for jabs plan

The Federal Finance Minister has labelled Anthony Albanese’s $6 billion plan to encourage Australians to get the COVID-19 jab “insulting”.

The Labor Leader is calling on the federal government to give $300 to every person who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 1.

Senator Simon Birmingham said this sort of “cash splash” doesn’t work.

“Our consultation with those who look at behavioral economics and the things that drive uptake in relation to vaccines, is that these types of cash payments if anything run the risk of being counterproductive,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“What really drives vaccine take-up is ensuring people are well educated, and to the fact that vaccines are safe, they are effective, they save the lives of your loved ones and the lives of your fellow Australians.

“Not dying is the number one incentive.”

