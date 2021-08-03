‘It is a race’: Anthony Albanese calls for cash incentives to boost vaccine rollout

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese is calling for cash incentives to get people vaccinated.

The Federal Opposition is proposing a $300 payment for everyone who is fully immunised against COVID-19 by December 1, to help Australia meet its vaccine targets.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker, Mr Albanese said incentives can directly work to get things done.

“Everyday Australians have borne the burden of this pandemic, they have been magnificent in their response and it’s time that we rewarded those who have done the right thing,” he said.

“We are running last in the developed world, it is a race, so anything we can do to speed up the race is a good thing.”

He said the plan will have a smaller impact on Australia’s economy than continuous lockdowns.

“If 80 per cent of Australians got vaccinated, then that would cost around about $5 billion, now that compares with the $2 billion cost every week that some of these lockdowns cost. ”

(Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images.)