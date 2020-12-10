No Roe 8 and 9 but Labor promises less trucks on the road

The State Government has hit back at the opposition for recommitting to Roe 8 and 9 saying they had their chance to build the freight link during their eight years in government.

Labor scrapped the plan after it won the last state election claiming the design was flawed but Liberal Leader Zak Kirkup argues there’s support for the freight route to Fremantle and says it would create 10,000 jobs.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti told Oliver Peterson they made a commitment not to build Roe 8 and 9.

“We’re planning for the outer harbour, we’re upgrading High Street and we’re also moving a lot more freight onto rail and we’re also doing other road improvements.”

Minister Saffioti said with improvements already made, the data from Leach Highway shows a stablisation of congestion and an increase in average speeds.

“This is a bigger project of creating an outer habour and getting trucks off suburban roads,” said Minister Saffioti.

The Liberal Party’s research shows 70 per cent of people in the southern suburbs want the freight link but Minister Saffioti doesn’t believe voters will be swayed.

“They took a failed policy to the last election.

“When people understand the detail that this doesn’t reach the port… they’ll realise this is not a long term solution.”

Listen to the full interview: