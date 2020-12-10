6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

No Roe 8 and 9 but Labor promises less trucks on the road

1 hour ago
Oliver Peterson
Freight linkRoe 8
Article image for No Roe 8 and 9 but Labor promises less trucks on the road

The State Government has hit back at the opposition for recommitting to Roe 8 and 9 saying they had their chance to build the freight link during their eight years in government.

Labor scrapped the plan after it won the last state election claiming the design was flawed but Liberal Leader Zak Kirkup argues there’s support for the freight route to Fremantle and says it would create 10,000 jobs.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti told Oliver Peterson they made a commitment not to build Roe 8 and 9.

“We’re planning for the outer harbour, we’re upgrading High Street and we’re also moving a lot more freight onto rail and we’re also doing other road improvements.”

Minister Saffioti said with improvements already made, the data from Leach Highway shows a stablisation of congestion and an increase in average speeds.

“This is a bigger project of creating an outer habour and getting trucks off suburban roads,” said Minister Saffioti.

The Liberal Party’s research shows 70 per cent of people in the southern suburbs want the freight link but Minister Saffioti doesn’t believe voters will be swayed.

“They took a failed policy to the last election.

“When people understand the detail that this doesn’t reach the port… they’ll realise this is not a long term solution.”

Listen to the full interview:

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882