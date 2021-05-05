No new community cases as new details of security guard emerge

WA has recorded another day of no community transmission of COVID-19.

Two new cases were detected in hotel quarantine in two young children who had returned from overseas with their parents.

The “very weak” positive detected in a man from Collie yesterday has been confirmed as historical.

The man recently returned to WA after completing hotel quarantine in Melbourne.

The Department of Health said the man in his 30s poses “no threat to community”.

108 close contacts of the infected security guard and his housemates have now been identified, 75 of which have tested negative.

It remains a mystery how case 1,001 contracted the virus, but Premier Mark McGowan said the guard touched the luggage of an infected guest while in the lift, but was wearing gloves at the time.

“He was masked up, he was wearing PPE, all the precautions were in place, he entered the lift that they had been in, we know that, and he handled some luggage,” he said.

“Was there transmission there? We can only speculate.”

A decision is expected to be made tomorrow on whether restrictions can be eased by the weekend.

“Bear in mind whatever decision you make can always be disrupted by events as they occur, but hopefully we’ll be able to make that decision tomorrow,” Mr McGowan said.

People are being urged to check the Healthy WA website for a list of possible exposure sites.

WA Health is monitoring 26 active cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine and 105,415 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered statewide.