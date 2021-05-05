6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

No new community cases as new details of security guard emerge

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for No new community cases as new details of security guard emerge

WA has recorded another day of no community transmission of COVID-19.

Two new cases were detected in hotel quarantine in two young children who had returned from overseas with their parents.

The “very weak” positive detected in a man from Collie yesterday has been confirmed as historical.

The man recently returned to WA after completing hotel quarantine in Melbourne.

The Department of Health said the man in his 30s poses “no threat to community”.

108 close contacts of the infected security guard and his housemates have now been identified, 75 of which have tested negative.

It remains a mystery how case 1,001 contracted the virus, but Premier Mark McGowan said the guard touched the luggage of an infected guest while in the lift, but was wearing gloves at the time.

“He was masked up, he was wearing PPE, all the precautions were in place, he entered the lift that they had been in, we know that, and he handled some luggage,” he said.

“Was there transmission there? We can only speculate.”

A decision is expected to be made tomorrow on whether restrictions can be eased by the weekend.

“Bear in mind whatever decision you make can always be disrupted by events as they occur, but hopefully we’ll be able to make that decision tomorrow,” Mr McGowan said.

People are being urged to check the Healthy WA website for a list of possible exposure sites.

WA Health is monitoring 26 active cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine and 105,415 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered statewide.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882